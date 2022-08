Multibagger stocks: In stock market rebound after outbreak of Covid-19, a good number of stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. This include all six Adani group shares — Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy. In fact, these six Adani stocks have delivered multibagger returns with a big margin of profit to the shareholders in last two years. The volume of return can be understood with the fact that if a shareholder had invested ₹1 lakh each in these six multibagger stocks two years ago, its net asset in Adani stocks would have turned to more than ₹66 lakh today.

Here we list out how one's ₹1 lakh would have fared in these six multibagger Adani stocks in last two years:

1] Adani Power: Shares of this Adani group stock had closed at ₹39.15 levels on 21st August 2020 on NSE whereas Adani Power share price today is ₹410.65 apiece. This means, Adani Power share price has ascended around 10.50 times in last two years. Therefore, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Adani Power shares two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹10.50 lakh today.

2] Adani Enterprises: Shares of this multibagger stock had finished on NSE at ₹233.35 levels on 21st August 2020 whereas Adani Enterprises share price today is ₹3,127 apiece. So, in last two years, this Adani group share has surged 13.40 times. This means, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹13.40 lakh today.

3] Adani Green Energy: Shares of this Adani group stock had closed at ₹376.55 levels on 21st August 2020 whereas Adani Green share price today is ₹2,422 apiece. so, the multibagger Adani share has appreciated 6.45 times. Therefore, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Adani share two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6.45 lakh today.

4] Adani Transmission: Shares of this Adani group company had finished at ₹272.10 levels on 21st August 2020 on NSE while Adani Transmission share price today is ₹3,612 apiece. Hence, the multibagger stock has surged 13.25 times in last two years turning an investors ₹1 lakh to ₹13.25 lakh in this time.

5] Adani Total Gas: Shares of this Adani group company had closed at ₹165.55 apiece levels on 21st August 2020 on BSE while Adani Total share price today is ₹3,380.80 per share. Hence, the multibagger stock has appreciated 20.40 times in last two years. Therefore, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have to ₹20.40 lakh today.

6] Adani Ports: Shares of this Adani group company has surged from ₹354.35 to ₹870 in last two years, ascending to the tune of near 2.50 times. Hence, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger Adani stock two years ago, it would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today.

So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in each six shares of these Adani group companies, its net asset in these multibagger Adani stocks would have turned to around ₹66.50 lakh ( ₹10.50 lakh + ₹13.40 lakh + ₹6.45 lakh + ₹13.25 lakh + ₹20.40 lakh + ₹2.50 lakh).