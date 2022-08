Multibagger stocks: In stock market rebound after outbreak of Covid-19, a good number of stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. This include all six Adani group shares — Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy. In fact, these six Adani stocks have delivered multibagger returns with a big margin of profit to the shareholders in last two years. The volume of return can be understood with the fact that if a shareholder had invested ₹1 lakh each in these six multibagger stocks two years ago, its net asset in Adani stocks would have turned to more than ₹66 lakh today.

