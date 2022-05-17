Tata shares give up to 340% return in 2 years despite hitting 52-week lows

Tata Steel share price: This Tata group stock has corrected around 18 per cent in last one month. After giving sharp appreciation on soaring commodity prices at record high, this Tata group stock has been under huge sell-off heat. On Monday, Tata Steel share price made its intraday low of ₹1094 on NSE, which is ₹44 above its 52-week low of ₹1050 on NSE. On Monday, Tata Steel share price closed at ₹1109 apiece levels on NSE. However, if we look at this metal stocks' rally in last two years, the stock has delivered whopping 340 per cent return in last two years. As per Tata Steel share price history, it had closed at ₹253 on NSE on 3rd April 2020 whereas it ended at ₹1109 on Monday. So, in near two years, it has surged 856 per share despite being hit badly in recent sell-off.

