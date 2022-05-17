Tata shares give up to 340% return in 2 years despite hitting 52-week lows

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stocks: In recent bear-hit markets, these two Tata group shares have come close to its 52-week lows, but they have still managed to double shareholders money in last two years
Multibagger stocks: Despite reeling under the sell-off heat for more than two months, some Indian stocks have managed to deliver stellar return in last two years, especially after the market made its bottom on 23rd March 2020. Shares of Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are one of them. In recent bear-hit markets, these two Tata group shares have recently come close to its 52-week lows. However these two stocks have still managed to double its shareholders money in last two years.
TCS share price: Tata Consultancy Services o TCS shares are close to its 52-week low of ₹3036 apiece, which is around ₹350 below its current levels. However, if we look at the TCS share price history after the market bottom in March 2020, this Tata group stock still looks a strong portfolio stock as it has managed to double its investors money in last two year. AS per the TCS share price history, this stock had closed at ₹1654 on NSE on 3rd April 2020 while TCS share price today is ₹3385, logging around 105 per cent rise in this near two years. Hence, TCS shares have doubled its shareholders money despite dipping close to its 52-week low.
Tata Steel share price: This Tata group stock has corrected around 18 per cent in last one month. After giving sharp appreciation on soaring commodity prices at record high, this Tata group stock has been under huge sell-off heat. On Monday, Tata Steel share price made its intraday low of ₹1094 on NSE, which is ₹44 above its 52-week low of ₹1050 on NSE. On Monday, Tata Steel share price closed at ₹1109 apiece levels on NSE. However, if we look at this metal stocks' rally in last two years, the stock has delivered whopping 340 per cent return in last two years. As per Tata Steel share price history, it had closed at ₹253 on NSE on 3rd April 2020 whereas it ended at ₹1109 on Monday. So, in near two years, it has surged 856 per share despite being hit badly in recent sell-off.
So, despite being close to 52-week low, these two Tata group stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders post-market bottom in March 2020.