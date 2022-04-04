Multibagger stocks: These 3 Tata shares double shareholders' money every 4 years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata group stocks — Tata Elxsi, Tata Consumer Products and Titan Company — have been giving multibagger return to its shareholders after a gap of 4 years since 2009
Multibagger stocks: In market rebound post-Covid-19 selloff, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in India in last two years. This list of multibagger stocks in India include those quality stocks as well that have been giving stellar return to its investors for long. Tata group stocks — Tata Elxsi, Tata Consumer Products and Titan Company — are among those quality stocks. These shares have been giving multibagger return to its shareholders after a gap of 4 years since 2009.
1] Tata Elxsi: This multibagger stock has remained a milking cow for its shareholders since 2009. In the beginning of April 2009, Tata Elxsi share price was around ₹45 apiece levels, which surged to around ₹95 levels in April 2013. In April 2017, this multibagger IT stock hit triple digit as it was quoting around ₹1050 per share in the beginning of FY18. In the beginning of April 2021, Tata Elxsi shares were quoting around ₹2775 levels. So, this Tata group stock has given multibagger stock after every foru years since 2009.
2] Titan Company: This multibagger Tata share has also given stellar return to its shareholders since 2009. In April 2009, Titan share price was around ₹40 per share levels that went up to ₹near 300 apiece in April 2013. In October 2017, Titan Company share price went further up at around ₹600 levels, which further scaled up to ₹1460 per share levels April 2021. Hence, this Tata share has been giving multibagger return to its shareholders after every four years since 2009.
3] Tata Consumer Products: This Tata group share was quoting around ₹60 per share in April 2009 that climbed to around ₹130 levels in April 2013. In November 2017, this multibagger stock was quoting around ₹275 per share levels on NSE that further went up to around ₹675 apiece levels in April 2021.
Hence, these 3 multibagger stocks have been giving more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders after every 4 years since 2009. However, among these 3 stocks, Tat Elxsi has outperformed other two by big margin.
