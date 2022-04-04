Multibagger stocks: These 3 Tata shares double shareholders' money every 4 years

1] Tata Elxsi: This multibagger stock has remained a milking cow for its shareholders since 2009. In the beginning of April 2009, Tata Elxsi share price was around ₹45 apiece levels, which surged to around ₹95 levels in April 2013. In April 2017, this multibagger IT stock hit triple digit as it was quoting around ₹1050 per share in the beginning of FY18. In the beginning of April 2021, Tata Elxsi shares were quoting around ₹2775 levels. So, this Tata group stock has given multibagger stock after every foru years since 2009.

