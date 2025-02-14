Stellar returns! These 5 penny stocks defy market slump, turn multibaggers amid rout in Sensex, Nifty 50; do you own?

Multibagger penny stocks: The domestic benchmark Nifty 50 last hit a lifetime high of 26,277 in September 2024 but has since failed to hold the momentum dragged by foreign fund outflow and stretched valuations. The frontline indices are down over 12 per cent from the September peak. Despite the bearish sentiment, five penny stocks defied the market slump and delivered stellar multibagger returns to investors over the last six months.
East India Drums, Fone4 Communications, Pro Fin Capital, Bridge Securities, and Quasar India have emerged as the five multibagger penny stocks that delivered returns in the range of 200-400 per cent driven by heightened buying interest among investors amid the broader selloff in the Indian stock market.
Also Read: Valentine’s Day top pick: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking suggests THIS stock to buy on February 14; Do you own?
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd
East India Drums has delivered a stellar multibagger return of 465.88 per cent in the last six months and is up 62.5 per cent year-to-date (YTD). The penny stock last settled 4.96 per cent higher at ₹19.24 apiece on the BSE.
Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd
Fone4 Communications has delivered a remarkable multibagger return of 223.20 per cent in the last six months and 181.49 per cent in the last one year. The penny stock last settled 4.99 per cent lower at ₹16.58 apiece on the BSE.
Also Read: Reliance Infrastructure Q3 results postponed: Anil Ambani-led infra major’s board meeting rescheduled to THIS day
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd
Pro Fin Capital has delivered a spectacular multibagger return of 364.58 per cent in the last six months and 189.61 per cent per cent in the last one year. The penny stock under ₹5 last settled 0.45 per cent higher at ₹4.46 apiece on the BSE.
Bridge Securities
Bridge Securities has delivered an impressive multibagger return of 239.57 per cent in the last six months and is 18.36 per cent YTD. On Thursday, the penny stock settled 1.03 per cent higher at ₹12.70 apiece on the BSE.
Quasar India
Quasar India has delivered a staggering multibagger return of 210 per cent in the last six months and 124.64 per cent in the last one year. On Thursday, the penny stock under ₹5 settled 4.91 per cent lower at ₹1.55 apiece on the BSE.
Also Read: Stock to watch today: Bank of Baroda declares ₹8,500 crore fundraise via issuance of fresh shares
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.