Multibagger stocks: These 5 shares doubled share holders' money this month

Multibagger stocks 2021: The year 2021 is full of such stocks that have doubled share holders money in one year. However, in the last month, when the stock market remained range-bound and keep on trading in a broader range of 15,450 to 15,900 — some stocks have not just managed to beat the benchmark indices but have given multibagger returns to its share holders. So, smart investors of the stock market have managed to make whopping money even when the market trend was choppy.

Here we list out 5 stocks that have doubled shareholders' money this month: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here we list out 5 stocks that have doubled shareholders' money this month:

1] Margo Finance: The financial stock has skyrocketed from ₹9.78 per stock levels to ₹26.73 mark in July 2021 — yielding to the tune of 173 per cent to its share holders. The stock has delivered 21.50 per cent in last week trade session by scaling from ₹22.00 mark to ₹26.73 levels.

2] Goodluck India: This Ghaziabad-based engineering stock has surged from rs 105.10 per stock mark to ₹287.45 levels in July — delivering 173.50 per cent return to its share holders. This stock has given more than 30 per cent return to its share holders in the last 5 trade sessions while it hit 5 per cent upper circuit in its last trade session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Binayak Tex Processors: This Mumbai-based fabric mills industry stock shot up from 453.60 per stock levels to ₹1202.70 per share mark — giving near 165 per cent to its share holders in July 2021. This stock has given around 21.50 per cent return in the last 5 trade sessions as well.

4] Unison Metals: Like any other metal stock, this commodity stock had a dream run at Dala Street in July 2021. The stock went up 163 per cent up in this month after scaling from ₹27.30 per stock levels to ₹71.85 per stock mark. The stock has delivered around 21.50 per cent return to its share holders in the last week trade session while it hit 5 per cent upper circuit on the last trade session.

5] Gita Renewable Energy: This energy stock shot up over 156 per cent in the last one month as its share price jumped from ₹79.40 per stock mark to ₹203.85 per stock levels in July 2021. The renewable energy stock has delivered around 21.50 per cent return to its share holders in the last week trade session as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking cue from the share price rise of these multibagger stocks, one's ₹1 lakh in July 2021 would have become ₹2.73 lakh in Margo Finance, ₹2.735 lakh in Goodluck India stock, ₹2.65 lakh in Binayak Tex Processors shares, ₹2.63 lakh in Unison Metals and ₹2.56 lakh in Gita Renewable Energy shares.

