Multibagger stocks: Due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, global stock market has been under selloff heat for more than a fortnight. However, amid this geopolitical tension, some stocks of the Indian secondary market, have managed to deliver stellar return to its shareholders. In fact, they doubled shareholders' money in last one month.

We list out 5 such stocks that turned out one of the multibagger stocks in last one month:

1] IEL: The small-cap stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit today. In last one month, this XT group stock has surged from ₹38.65 apiece levels to ₹99.10 levels, logging around 155 per cent rise in this period. Current trade volume of the small-cap stock is 2,541, which is almost 50 per cent of its 20 days average trade volume of 4,970. At present IEL share price is quoting its life-time high whereas its 52-week low is ₹9.59 per shares. Hence, the penny stock has become a multibagger within a year delivering more than 10 times return to its shareholders in last one year. Current market capital of the multibagger penny stock is ₹33 crore and hence it is one of the low liquid stocks that can give sharp upside or downside moves on a single trigger.

2] BLS Infotech: In last one month, this small-cap penny stock has surged from ₹1.59 to ₹4.07 apiece levels, logging around 155 per cent rise in last one month. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger penny stock has rise more than 500 per cent. Its current trade volume is 2,65,732, which is much lower from its 20 days average volume of 11,83,686. Its current market capital is ₹178 crore and its book value per share is 0093. The penny stock has been in uptrend since March 2021 surging from its 52-week low of ₹0.19 to ₹4.07 apiece levels, logging around 1500 per cent rise in around one year time.

3] Ganesh Holding: This small-cap XT group stock has surged from ₹23.70 to ₹59.15 apiece levels in last one month, logging around 150 per cent appreciation in this period. In 2022, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹16.20 to ₹59.15 levels, appreciating to the tune of 265 per cent. It's a low volume stock with market capital of just ₹2 crore. So, it's one of the high risk stock, which can go anyway on single trigger. It is currently at its all-time high and its book value per share is slightly above 54.

4] Gujchem Distillers India: In last one month, this XT group stock has surged from ₹255.50 to ₹677.15 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 165 per cent in this period. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹148 levels to ₹677 levels, clocking near 360 per cent rise in 2022. It is also a low volume stock and its current market capital is ₹10 crore only. Currently, it is quoting at its life-time high whereas its 52-week low is ₹70 per share. Being a low liquid stock, it can go either way on single trigger and hence it can be clubbed with high risk low liquid stocks.

5] Cyber Media (India): This small-cap T group stock has surged from ₹15.50 to ₹31.55 apiece levels in last one month, clocking near 105 per cent rise in this period. The penny stock has been in uptrend since the beginning of February 2022. In YTD time, it has delivered around 135 per cent return to its shareholders. Its current market capital is around ₹50 crore and its trade volume at present is 2,117, which is much lower from its 20 days average volume of 41,444. Currently, this small-cap stock is at all-time high whereas its 52-week low is ₹8.45. This means the penny stock has become a multibagger in less than a year.

