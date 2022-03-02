Multibagger stocks: These 5 shares doubled shareholders' money last month

1] IEL: The small-cap stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit today. In last one month, this XT group stock has surged from ₹38.65 apiece levels to ₹99.10 levels, logging around 155 per cent rise in this period. Current trade volume of the small-cap stock is 2,541, which is almost 50 per cent of its 20 days average trade volume of 4,970. At present IEL share price is quoting its life-time high whereas its 52-week low is ₹9.59 per shares. Hence, the penny stock has become a multibagger within a year delivering more than 10 times return to its shareholders in last one year. Current market capital of the multibagger penny stock is ₹33 crore and hence it is one of the low liquid stocks that can give sharp upside or downside moves on a single trigger.

