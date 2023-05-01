Multibagger stocks in April 2023: Owing to positive end of April Series and bullish trend in all benchmark indices, a good number of microcap and small-cap stocks delivered stellar return in recently ended month. In fact, in first month of the new financial year 2023-24, Indian stock market delivered a good number of multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks, which includes Pulsar International, WS Industries, IB Infotech, etc.

Here we list out top 5 multibagger stocks that Indian stock market delivered in April 2023:

1] Pulsar International: This BSE listed stock has risen from 45.09 to ₹108.34 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 140 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders. The circuit to circuit stock has hit upper circuit on all five sessions in the week gone by. The microcap stock has a market cap of ₹32 crore and it ended on Friday with a trade volume of 779 only. This means, it is a low float stock, which is suitable for high risk traders only. The stock is listed in XT group of stocks.

2] W S Industries: This circuit to circuit stock has a market cap of around 310 crore and in April 2023, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹32.55 to ₹73.95 apiece levels, logging over 125 per cent rise in April 2023. This small-cap stock has touched upper circuit on all five trade sessions in previous week. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in India in 2023 as it has delivered more than 350 per cent return to its positional shareholders in YTD time. This BSE, NSE listed stock ended on Friday with a trade volume of 5,67,505 on BSE.

3] IB Infotech: This small-cap stock is also one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street, which has given multibagger return in April 2023. This small-cap stock shot up from ₹62.24 to ₹142.42 apiece levels in April 2023, surging around 130 per cent in this time. it is one of the microcap stocks that has low trade volume. On Friday, it ended with a market cap of ₹18 crore and its trade volume on Friday was 3,817, which is much higher than its 20 days average trade volume of 1,060. So, it is also a low float stock. The micro-cap stock is listed in XT category.

4] Kakatiya Textile: This multibagger textile stock has shot up from 22.55 to ₹51.55 apiece levels, logging around 130 per cent appreciation in April 2023. The micro cap stock, which has market cap of ₹29 crore is listed in XT category and it is one of the circuit to circuit stocks of the Indian stock market. It ended with a trade volume of 8,839 on the weekend trade session.

5] Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services: This is one of the circuit to circuit stocks of Dalal Street that has risen from ₹14.71 to ₹33.61 apiece levels in April 2023. This multibagger penny stock has delivered around 1128 per cent return in the first month of current fiscal and it is listed in M category stocks. It ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹11 crore that puts it in the group of microcap multibagger penny stocks. Its trade volume on the weekend session was 38,000.