3] IB Infotech: This small-cap stock is also one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street, which has given multibagger return in April 2023. This small-cap stock shot up from ₹62.24 to ₹142.42 apiece levels in April 2023, surging around 130 per cent in this time. it is one of the microcap stocks that has low trade volume. On Friday, it ended with a market cap of ₹18 crore and its trade volume on Friday was 3,817, which is much higher than its 20 days average trade volume of 1,060. So, it is also a low float stock. The micro-cap stock is listed in XT category.