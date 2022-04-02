Multibagger stocks: In FY22, Dalal Street has produced more than 190 multibagger stocks with Shankar Sharma-backed Brightcom Group share appreciating maximum 2360 per cent in this period. However, out of this list of 190 multibagger stocks in FY 2021-22, 90 stocks have turned multibagger in Q4 FY22. This is surprising because the quarter was hit badly by global inflation worries on rising commodity prices and Russia-Ukraine war.

Here we list out top 5 multibagger stocks in Q4FY22:

1] Sezal Glass: In YTD time, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹25.50 to ₹467.80 apiece levels, logging around 1735 per cent rise in 2022. In fact, Sezal Glass shares have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in last one month as well. In last one month, it has surged from around ₹175 to ₹467.80 levels, clocking near 165 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, it has delivered 3325 per cent return to its investors. Current market capital of the stock is ₹474 crore while its current trade volume is 11. Its last 20 days average volume is 20. So, the stock is a low liquid highly risky stock.

2] Kaiser Corporation: Shares of this multibagger stock surged from ₹2.92 to ₹54.50 levels, logging near 1765 per cent rise in YTD time. In last one month, it has given around 175 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last 6 months, it has given it has jumped 12,875 per cent. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹0.38 to ₹54.50 levels, clocking around 14,240 per cent rise in this period. Current market capital of this multibagger stock is ₹286 crore and its current trade volume is 21,754. Its 20 days average volume is 33,308 that means it is also a low float stock and trading in this share would be highly risky.

3] Katare Spinning Mills: This multibagger stock has surged from ₹44.30 to ₹431 levels, logging more than 870 per cent in YTD time. In last one month, it has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders as it surged from around ₹195 to ₹431 apiece levels, clocking around 120 per cent in this period. However, in last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has delivered whopping 2200 per cent return whereas in last one year, its yield stands at staggering 3150 per cent. Current, market capital of this multibagger penny stock is ₹122 crore and its current trade volume is 7,361 — almost at par with is last 20 days average volume of 7,260.

4] Hemang Resources: This BSE listed multibagger penny stock is currently trading at its 52-week high of ₹27.65 apiece levels. In year-to-date time, this multibagger penny stock has surged 785 per cent whereas in last one month, it has given around 175 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 6 months, this penny stock has given 670 per cent return where in last one year, its yield stands at 380 per cent. Current market capital of the stock is just ₹36 crore that means it is also a low liquid stock that involves high risk for traders. Its current trade volume is 4,206, which is much lower from its 20 days average volume of 6,478.

5] Shanti Educational Initiatives: This multibagger stock has delivered staggering 700 per cent return in YTD time as it surged from around ₹100 to ₹800 in this period. In last one month, it has appreciated around 55 per cent whereas in last 6 month this multibagger stock has shot up around 740 per cent. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as well. In last one year, it has delivered around 440 per cent return to its shareholders. Current market capital of this multibagger stock is ₹1,288 crore and its current trade volume is 5,368. Last 20 days average volume of this low float stock is 13,037. So, trading in this stock is highly risky.

