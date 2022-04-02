Multibagger stocks: These 5 shares give up to 1765% return in Jan-March 2022

5] Shanti Educational Initiatives: This multibagger stock has delivered staggering 700 per cent return in YTD time as it surged from around ₹100 to ₹800 in this period. In last one month, it has appreciated around 55 per cent whereas in last 6 month this multibagger stock has shot up around 740 per cent. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as well. In last one year, it has delivered around 440 per cent return to its shareholders. Current market capital of this multibagger stock is ₹1,288 crore and its current trade volume is 5,368. Last 20 days average volume of this low float stock is 13,037. So, trading in this stock is highly risky.