Multibagger stocks: While stock market investors are busy finding out possible multibagger stocks for 2022, some small-cap stocks have already entered the list of multibagger stocks in 2022. In last one month, a good number of shares have entered the list of multibagger stocks in India.

Here we list out 5 small-cap stocks that have given multibagger return in last one month:

1] Magellanic Cloud: In last one month, this XT group stock has surged from ₹87.30 top ₹231 on BSE, logging around 165 per cent rise in this period. The small-cap stock has a market capital of around ₹581 crore and its P/E ratio is 17.34. The dividend yield of the small-cap low liquidity stock is 0.22 per cent and on Friday trade session, it has scaled new 52-week high of ₹231 apiece levels. Its 52-week low is ₹37.25 per share that it had made in the month of November 2021. Its current trade volume is 2,821 which is much lower from its 20 days average volume of 17,193.

2] Sezal Glass: It's a 'T' group stock that has shot up from ₹29.45 to ₹77.35 apiece levels in last one month, clocking near 162 per cent rise in this period. Liquidity in the stock is very as its current market capitalization is ₹77.35 lakh. It is currently at its 52-week high whereas its 52-week low is ₹13 on NSE that it had made in the month of December 2021. This multibagger penny stock has delivered near 390 per cent return to its shareholders in last one and half months. Its book value per share is in negative zone.

3] Tine Agro: This 'X' group small-cap multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹8.25 apiece levels to ₹21.60 in last one month, delivering around 162 per cent return to its shareholders. The stock has very low liquidity as its current market capitalization is ₹12 crore. Currently, this small-cap stock is standing at its 52-week high while its 52-week low on BSE is ₹3.90 per share. Its current trade volume if 1300, which is much lower from its 220 days average volume of ₹5620.

4] Maitri Enterprises: This multibagger small-cap stock has surged from ₹22.70 to ₹59.30 apiece levels on BSE in last one month, logging near 161 per cent rise in this time. It's a low liquid stock with current market capital of ₹26 crore. Currently, it is trading at its 52-week high whereas its 52-week low is ₹5.82. So, the stock has traversed a journey from being a penny stock to a low liquid small-cap stock in last one year. Its book value per share is 10.78. Its current trade volume is 159, which is much lower from its 20 day average volume of 1465.

5] ARC Finance: This 'X' group stock has raised from ₹13.11 to 34.15 apiece levels, logging more than 160 per cent rise in this period. It's also a low liquid stock with current market capitalization of around ₹172 crore. It has hit its 52-week high on Friday whereas its 52-week low is ₹3.51 on BSE. Multibagger penny stock has book value per share at around 10. Its current volume is 13,71,193 that is much higher from its 20 days average volume of 10,16,639.

Speaking on these high-yielding small-cap multibagger stocks, most of the market experts said that these are low liquid circuit to circuit stocks that trends more on sentiment.

