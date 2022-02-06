Multibagger stocks: These 5 small-cap stocks give up to 165% return in one month

2] Sezal Glass: It's a 'T' group stock that has shot up from ₹29.45 to ₹77.35 apiece levels in last one month, clocking near 162 per cent rise in this period. Liquidity in the stock is very as its current market capitalization is ₹77.35 lakh. It is currently at its 52-week high whereas its 52-week low is ₹13 on NSE that it had made in the month of December 2021. This multibagger penny stock has delivered near 390 per cent return to its shareholders in last one and half months. Its book value per share is in negative zone.