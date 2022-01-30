Multibagger stocks: After ushering into New Year 2022, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. This has happened despite negative sentiments in the markets for near two weeks. So, at a time when people are busy scanning out multibagger stocks for 2022, some 'X' and 'B' group stocks have delivered stellar return to its shareholders.

Here we list out multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks below that have given whopping return in last one month:

1] KIFS Financial Services: This BSE-listed 'X' group stock has risen from ₹43.85 to ₹162.10 apiece levels in last one month, delivering near 270 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In the year 2022 only, the stock has risen from ₹43.50 to current ₹162.10 levels, logging near 272 per cent rise in less than a month. This multibagger stock is currently at its 52-week high whereas its 52 weeks low is ₹32.55 per shares. KIFS Financial Services current market capitalization is around ₹175 crore. The stock is having current P/E ratio of 38.80 whereas its dividend yield is 0.77 per cent. Current trade volume of the small-cap stock is 1300, which is much below its last 20 days average volume of ₹11,016.

2] AK Spintex: This multibagger stock has risen from ₹24.50 to ₹103.10 apiece levels, logging around 320 per cent rise in this period. The BSE-listed stock has market capitalization of around ₹52 crore. It is currently available at its 52 weeks high whereas its 52-week low is ₹18.10 per shares. The small-cap stock's P/E ratio is 75.81, which is much higher from the sector PE that is slightly higher than 31. Its book value per share is 42.52. Current volume of the 'X' group stock is 26,140, which is lower than its last 20 days average volume of 33,861.

3] Bhakti Gems and Jewellery: In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹15 to ₹42.65 apiece levels, logging around 180 per cent rise in this period. Compared to its 52-week high of ₹91.95, the small-cap stock is still available at near 50 per cent discount from its 52 weeks high whereas 52-week low of this multibagger penny stock is ₹10.60 per shares. This 'B' group stock's current market capital is ₹42 crore. Book value per share of this multibagger penny stock is little over 15. Current trade volume of the stock is 6,77,276 that is much higher from its last 20 days average volume of 4,19,585.

4] BCL Enterprises: In last one month, this 'X' group BSE-listed stock price has risen from ₹15.40 to ₹43.80, appreciating to the tune of near 185 per cent in this period. The small-cap stock is currently at its 52-week high whereas its 52-week low is ₹6.66 per shares. This one of the multibagger penny stocks in 2022 has current market capital of ₹25 crore and its book value per share is 12.96. Its current trade volume is 36,299 that is much below its 20 days average volume of around 1.50 lakh.

5] Ruttonsha International Rectifier: This 'X' group small-cap multibagger stock has risen from around ₹195 to ₹515.85 apiece levels, appreciating around 165 per cent in this period. This circuit to circuit stock is currently at its 52-week high whereas its 52-week low is ₹30.15 per shares. Current market capital of the stock is near ₹359 crore whereas its P/E ratio is 141.70. Trade volume of this small-cap stock is 4,202, which is much lower from its last 20 days average volume of 14,608.

