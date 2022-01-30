Multibagger stocks: These 5 small-cap stocks give up to 320% return in one month

1] KIFS Financial Services: This BSE-listed 'X' group stock has risen from ₹43.85 to ₹162.10 apiece levels in last one month, delivering near 270 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In the year 2022 only, the stock has risen from ₹43.50 to current ₹162.10 levels, logging near 272 per cent rise in less than a month. This multibagger stock is currently at its 52-week high whereas its 52 weeks low is ₹32.55 per shares. KIFS Financial Services current market capitalization is around ₹175 crore. The stock is having current P/E ratio of 38.80 whereas its dividend yield is 0.77 per cent. Current trade volume of the small-cap stock is 1300, which is much below its last 20 days average volume of ₹11,016.

