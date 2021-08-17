OPEN APP
Multibagger stocks: The BSE SME Exchange has given good number of multibagger stocks. Launched in 2012, it is a dedicated exchange for small and medium enterprises. If an investor held these scrips for the long-term, they would have managed to garner whopping multi-folds returns on these investments as some of the stocks have skyrocketed nearly 5000%.  

Here we list out some of the BSE SME stocks that have delivered whopping multibagger returns after listing on the exchange:

1] Aditya Vision: The BSE SME stock is trading at 764 per share (at 2:36 PM). The stock had made its debut on 16th December 2016 at 15.50 against its issue price of 15 per equity share. If we compare its today price to listing price, the SME stock has delivered around 4834 per cent return to its investors. In fact, the stock has gone through some profit-booking in recent trade sessions as it had scaled to its life-time high of 1564.10 just few weeks ago.

The lot size of the Aditya Vision at the time of listing comprised 8000 company shares at 15 price. Means, one had to invest 1.20 lakh ( 15 x 8000). If a lucky bidder had held his shares till date, its 1.2 lakh would have become 61.188 lakh.

2] Raghav Productivity Enhancers: This SME stock is in news these days for Rakesh Jhunjhnwala investing up to 30.90 crore in the company. The IPO of the company was launched at 39 per equity share and one lot of the issue comprised 3000 company shares. This means, an investor had to invest minimum 1.17 lakh ( 39 x 3000). Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares got listed at BSE SME exchange on 13th April 2016. Raghav Productivity Enhancers issue opened at 41. Today, Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price is 743.35 (at 2:51 PM) — rising around 18.13 times of its listing price.

So, if an investor had invested in Raghav Productivity Enhancers and had remained invested in the stock after share allotment, its 1.17 lakh would have become 22.30 lakh today.

3] Share India Securities: The public issue of this SME was launched at 41 per equity share on 21st September 2017. One lot of the issue comprised 3000 shares of the company. Means, a bidder had to put 1.23 lakh ( 41 x 3000). The SME stock was listed at BSE SME exchange on 5th October 2017 and the stock made its debut at BSE SME exchange at 92.60 — giving more than 100 per cent listing premium to the lucky bidders. Today, Share India Securities share price is 514.65.

If a lucky bidder had remained invested in the stock till date, its 1.23 lakh would have become 12.55 lakh.

4] Shree Ganesh Remedies: The initial public offer of this SME was launched on 28th September 2017 at 36 per equity share. One lot of the public issue comprised 3000 company shares means a bidder had to invest minimum 1.08 lakh. The public issue got listed at BSE SME exchange on 13th October 2017 and the BSE SME stock made its debut at the exchange at 40 — delivering around 10 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders. Today, Shree Ganesh Remedies share price is trading at 356.90 per stock levels (at 3:07 PM).

If a lucky bidder had remained invested in this BSE SME stock till date, its 1.08 lakh would have become 9.91 lakh today.

