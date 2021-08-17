Multibagger stocks: These BSE SME shares have given up to 4900% return

1] Aditya Vision: The BSE SME stock is trading at ₹764 per share (at 2:36 PM). The stock had made its debut on 16th December 2016 at ₹15.50 against its issue price of ₹15 per equity share. If we compare its today price to listing price, the SME stock has delivered around 4834 per cent return to its investors. In fact, the stock has gone through some profit-booking in recent trade sessions as it had scaled to its life-time high of ₹1564.10 just few weeks ago.