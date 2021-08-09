''In the last six months, TTCH has rallied ~50% on the back of the PLI incentive announced by the GoI for the EV Battery business. TTCH intends to enter into EV Cell manufacturing, but its plans are yet to be finalized,'' Motilal Oswal said in a note on Monday. Factoring its performance in Q1FY22, a faster volume recovery, and improved profitability in IMACID (JV of TTCH to manufacturer phosphoric acid), Motilal has increased its FY22E PAT (profit after tax ) estimate by 54%. It has maintained its Neutral rating with target price of ₹810/share.

