Multibagger stocks: Despite Covid-19 pandemic posing challenges to the national economy, Indian stock market managed to soar to its record high this year. Interestingly, this rally was participatory as all segments gave stellar return to its shareholders leading to emergence of good number of multibagger stocks in 2021. This list of multibagger stocks in India includes some Tata company shares as well.

In the list of multibagger stocks on NSE in 2021, there are 5 Tata shares that have given up to 2000 per cent return to its shareholders in 2021.

We list out those 5 multibagger Tata stocks below:

1] Tata Power: As per share price history of Tata Power Company, this stock has surged from around ₹75 to ₹215 levels, logging near 1880 per cent rise in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021. The multibagger stock has been under profit-booking pressure after making this year's closing high of ₹257.30 on 18th October 2021. In last 6 months, this Indian electric utility company has given around 75 per cent return to its shareholders.

2] Tata Motors: This Tata group of companies share price history suggests that it has appreciated from around ₹185 to ₹465 in year-to-date time, delivering around 150 per cent return to its shareholders in 2021. The multibagger stock is trading sideways after making a closing high of ₹530.15 on 17th November this year.

3] Tata Elxsi: This Bengaluru-based computer software company stock has surged from around ₹1870 to ₹5460 levels in 2021, logging near 190 per cent rise in year-to-date time. The multibagger stock has been under selloff pressure after making its closing high of ₹6595.10 on 17th November 2021.

4] Nelco: This Tata group company stock has risen from near ₹200 levels to ₹720 in year-to-date time, logging around 260 per cent rise in 2021. The multibagger stock has delivered around 120 per cent return to its shareholders in last 6 months. However, it has been on downside trend after making this year's closing high of ₹960.10 on 19th October 2021.

5] Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited: This is one of the multibagger penny stocks that has delivered stellar return to its shareholders. In year-to-date time, Tata Teleservices share price has jumped from ₹7.8/5 apiece levels to ₹169.85 per share levels, registering more than 2000 per cent raise in 2021. This multibagger penny stock has recently made its closing high of ₹189.10 on 17th December 2021 on NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.