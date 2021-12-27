Multibagger stocks: These Tata shares give up to 2000% return this year

1] Tata Power: As per share price history of Tata Power Company, this stock has surged from around ₹75 to ₹215 levels, logging near 1880 per cent rise in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021. The multibagger stock has been under profit-booking pressure after making this year's closing high of ₹257.30 on 18th October 2021. In last 6 months, this Indian electric utility company has given around 75 per cent return to its shareholders.