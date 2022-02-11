This multibagger stock surges 12% today. Anand Rathi has 'Buy' tag post Q3 results

Greenlam Industries is engaged in laminate manufacturing for different commercial and residential applications. The company fixed February 11, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for sub-division/split of face value of the equity shares of the company from face value of Rs. 5/- per share to face value of Re. 1/- per share. The stock has been quoting on an ex-split basis from Thursday, February 10, 2022.

