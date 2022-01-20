This multibagger IT stock gets a 'Buy' rating from Anand Rathi post Q3 results1 min read . 03:04 PM IST
- The brokerage and research firm has a Buy rating on the multibagger stock with a revised target price
Sonata Software's IT Services segment was strong in Q3FY22 and the growth was driven by CPG/Retail. The domestic business, which was up 32% on a yearly basis continued to shine. However, IT Services margins were flattish on a seqnential basis adjusted for forex, and after absorbing Q3 wage rises.
Domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi has a Buy rating on the multibagger stock and has revised its target price to ₹1,050 per share (from ₹1,070 earlier) after the Q3 results. Shares of Sonata Software have rallied over 118% in a year's period, from ₹399 level to currently hovering around ₹874 per share mark.
“Sonata Software’s IT business is likely to clock a 17% (organic) CAGR over FY22-FY24 and may see segment margins of around 25.6% by FY24 (FY22e 26.4%) on global delivery build out and higher wage hikes. On the domestic front, it is likely to record a 21% CAGR (comspound annual growth rate), taking the consolidated FY24e EPS to ₹50," the brokerage note stated.
The IT Service providing company's management expects the fourth quarter (Q4) to be flattish for travel and growth resuming in Q1FY23. Though, Anand Rathi sees supply-side disruptions in the next few quarters to be a key risk.
IT Services’ margin was flat on absorbing wage hikes via higher utilisation and steady offshoring. Ahead, utilisation may come off a little while offshoring is likely to be steady. Sonata announced wage hikes in Q4 FY22 (for certain grades) and in Q1 FY23 (for the rest) as attrition touches 22-23%, the note highlighted.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
