Stove Kraft Ltd reported 2QFY22 revenue growth of 53% year-on-year (YoY), driven by growth across all channels – general trade, modern retail and e-commerce. "SKL has grown faster than competition in the last 7 years. Although gross margin is lower than competitors, EBITDA margin is comparable with peers. It enjoys industry-best working capital profile, which is likely to improve further," said Nirmal Bang in a note. The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹1,200 per share.