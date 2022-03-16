Multibagger IT stock surges today. Brokerages have 'buy' tag

“MediaAgility will enhance Persistent’s partnership with Google and act as a foundation for its dedicated Google business unit. Management says the acquisition will have a gross impact of 45-50 bps at the EBIT level. We hold to our estimates as the sales integration benefit would be offset by pay-outs/lower other income," said another brokerage house Anand Rathi. It has retained its Hold rating on the IT stock with an unchanged target price of ₹4,640.