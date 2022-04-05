Sharda Cropchem has been one of the key beneficiaries of the uptick in the global agri-cycle. The company has been able to deliver robust growth in 9MFY22 (50% volume growth) driven by its asset-light strategy and strong relationships with distributors across key agri-markets of Europe, NAFTA and LATAM, highlighted brokerage house Edelweiss.

Analysts at the brokerage recently met with R. V. Bubna, Chairman & MD of Sharda Cropchem (SCC), to gain insights into business developments. “ The company's market share has improved across key territories driven by a prudent procurement strategy, new registrations and addition of distributors drove strong volume growth, and healthy demand along with remunerative crop prices would sustain growth momentum in FY23." the note stated.

This coupled with a strong uptick in the global agri-cycle has put Sharda Cropchem in a sweet spot. The domestic brokerage and research firm has maintained its Buy rating on the multibagger stock, that has rallied over 117% in a year's period, with a target price of ₹916. The counter has surged about 76% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

The company believes it would deliver more than 20% volume growth over the next three years driven by penetration in new geographies and new product registrations. Top ten products constitute 40% of SCC’s overall revenue. Despite inflationary scenario, the company plans to keep working capital days similar, the note added.

“SCC posted strong 53% YoY volumetric growth in 9mFY22 aided by a surge in crop prices. In the covid-19 scenario, all countries have focussed on meeting the food security of nation and the recent Ukraine-Russia war has further increased the crop prices, especially wheat and maize. The uptick in global crop prices bodes well for farmer income, which in turn would help agrochemical companies to cater to strong demand from the farmer fraternity," Edelweiss said.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

