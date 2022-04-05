Multibagger stock rallies 76% in 2022 so far. Edelweiss sees more upside

“SCC posted strong 53% YoY volumetric growth in 9mFY22 aided by a surge in crop prices. In the covid-19 scenario, all countries have focussed on meeting the food security of nation and the recent Ukraine-Russia war has further increased the crop prices, especially wheat and maize. The uptick in global crop prices bodes well for farmer income, which in turn would help agrochemical companies to cater to strong demand from the farmer fraternity," Edelweiss said.