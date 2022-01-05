Why HDFC Securities sees this multibagger stock to rise further in 3 months

Sharing the multibagger stock, that has surged around 118% in a year, as its top e-marginal positional pick, HDFC Securities has recommended Buy with a target price of ₹168 per share and stop loss of ₹139.50 with time horizon of up to three months. “The overall chart pattern of Welspun India indicates long trading opportunity. One may look to create positional long as per the levels mentioned above."