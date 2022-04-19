Over the years, HSIL Ltd has built a strong product portfolio and improved the product mix, which has helped in improving its realisations. HSIL’s entry into high-margin specialty glass segment is expected to further strengthen its presence in the glass packaging segment, highlighted brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities.

Strong industry tailwinds and utilization across diverse sectors coupled with its long‐term association with customers and supply chain partners would support strong growth momentum, the brokerage said.

It has a Buy rating on the multibagger stock, that has rallied more than 147% in a year, with time horizon of over two quarters. “We think the base case fair value of the stock is ₹349 and the bull case fair value is ₹399 over the next two quarters. Investors can buy the stock in the band of ₹311-318 (12.7x FY24E EPS) and add more on dips to ₹272-276 band," the note stated.

Higher realization due to likely price hikes, capacity expansion due to debottlenecking and foray into high margin specialty glass catering to perfumery, cosmetics industry among others would improve its topline growth and expand margins, as per HDFC Securities/

Moreover, it believes that likely disruption in industry-wide glass container volumes, due to ongoing insolvency proceedings of largest player (Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd), supports HSIL’s medium term prospects.

“The company announced transfer of manufacturing operations of its building products division (BPD) to Brilloca Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somany Home Innovation Ltd, in a slump sale transaction for ₹630 cr. The transaction, apart from strengthening the balance sheet, is EPS accretive for HSIL as BPD generated low single digit EBIT margin for past many quarters," the brokerage added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.