“Ramp-up in the capacity utilisation of the recently-tripled organic chemicals facility at Dahej will fuel near-term growth. EPS will more than triple in FY24E. Beyond that, the electrolyte formulation business will play a pivotal role in continuation of the growth momentum. The company has raised ₹2.25 billion by issuing equity shares on a preferential basis. The equity infusion has helped the company improve its balance sheet," the brokerage note further added.