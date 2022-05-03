Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICICI Securities bullish on this multibagger stock after Q4 results

ICICI Securities bullish on this multibagger stock after Q4 results

Photo: iStock
2 min read . 03:14 PM IST Livemint

  • The brokerage has maintained its Buy recommendation on the multibagger stock that has rallied more than 388% in a year

Gokaldas Exports (GEL) reported its best quarterly performance driven by growing order book and ability to weather supply chain disruptions, highlighted brokerage house ICICI Securities. For FY22, GEL exports grew 58% from the year-ago quarter versus 36% India exports.

Gokaldas Exports shares have appreciated around 7.5x from 60 in September 2020 to 450 apiece in April 2022. GEL witnessed significant re-rating on the back of consistent outperformance despite various headwinds, it said. 

The brokerage firm likes GEL as a structural long term story to play the apparel export space. It has maintained its Buy recommendation on the multibagger stock that has rallied more than 388% in a year's period. It has a target price of 570, implying over 23% upside from current level.

Highlighting the key triggers for future price performance, ICICI Securities said that the company's production currently operating at peak utilisation levels with robust order book for the next six months

Further, it has charted out capex of 350+ crore over the next four years (by FY25E) which will have potential to generate incremental revenues worth around 1,300 crore.

With the recent fundraise (QIP: 300 crore), the company has strengthened its balance sheet with repayment of debt, post which GEL has become net debt free (net cash surplus: 105 crore).

Enhanced government focus on apparel exports and China +1 strategy of global brands provide long term growth opportunity for players like GEL, as per the brokerage.

On a high base of Q4FY22, sales grew 97% YoY, supported by new capacity expansion in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “Recent increase in fabric price and change in product mix resulted in gross margins declining by 380 bps QoQ to 46.0%. However, better operating efficiency and lower employee provisioning led to EBITDA margins improving 170 bps QoQ to 13.1%," ICICI Securities added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.