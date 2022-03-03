This multibagger stock could rally further as ICICI Securities sees upside

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities has reiterated its Buy rating on Greenpanel Industries shares, post its interaction with the management as it continues to be a significant beneficiary of the growing demand for ready-made furniture due to increased acceptance post the pandemic. Also, the pick-up in housing market seen post the pandemic has further aided demand growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage's Buy rating on the multibagger stock, that has rallied over 170% in a year's period, comes with an unchanged Mar'23E target price of ₹578 per share.

The company is the leader in MDF market in India and will witness strong growth due to industry tailwinds with improved balance sheet and high return ratios going ahead, the brokerage said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We believe Greenpanel will witness revenue/EBIDTA CAGR of 27%/37% with MDF volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during FY21-24E aided by better capacity utilisation of its enhanced MDF facilities and higher EBIDTA margin due to operating leverage," the note added.

ICICI Securities also expects the company to turn net-debt free by H1FY23 due to improved profitability with free cash flow and have impressive return ratios (RoE of 24.8% in FY24E).

“Greenpanel's net-debt has reduced by around ₹2.3 bn in 9MFY22 to ₹1.44 bn due to improved profitability with high volumes and free cashflow generation. With demand scenario continuing to be strong and no additional significant capex along with continued working capital discipline, GREENP will turn net-debt free by H1FY23," the brokerage note added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

