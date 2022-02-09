Jindal Stainless (JSL) reported better-than-expected Q3FY22 EBITDA, as per domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities. The company's consolidated net profit rose nearly three times to ₹441.78 crore for the third quarter ending December 2021.

The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on the multibagger stock, that has rallied over 180% in a year's period, with a target price of ₹252 per share. The metal stock is up about 8% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

“All major end-use segments like process industry, pipe & tube, railways & wagons, and metro rail grew during Q3FY22, keeping stainless steel demand firm. As general manufacturing picked up pace, demand for special grades like duplex and super austenitic, where JSL is an established supplier, also gained momentum," the note stated.

The company’s petition for merger with Jindal Stainless (Hissar) (JSHL) is pending before NCLT, Chandigarh for approval. All brownfield expansion projects announced in Q1FY22 are on track, the brokerage highlighted.

Significant buildup in working capital of Jindal Stainless and growth capex in 9MFY22 didn’t allow for deleveraging as net debt (excluding group company JSHL’s debt) increased to ₹17.6 billion from ₹15.6 billion quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

“Despite prevailing logistical challenges due to container scarcity, JSL managed through advance planning and strategic sourcing of raw materials. Exports moved up to 26% of volumes (from 23% QoQ). Management has highlighted the continued increase of imports of stainless steel from China and Chinese funded investments in Indonesia; with imports constituting ~36% of domestic market vis-à-vis ~40% QoQ," ICICI Securities added.

Jindal Stainless' income during the third quarter increased to ₹5,682 crore, from ₹3,592 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board has approved raising up to ₹3,500 crore by issuing debt securities.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

