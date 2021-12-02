Specialty chemical stock Gujarat Fluoro has given multibagger return of over 142% in six months period alone, whereas it has surged 289% in year-to-date terms. The brokerage's Buy recommendation comes with a target price of ₹3,086 per share. “Despite the strong earnings outlook, GFL is trading at a reasonable P/E multiple of 20x FY24 vs 42.1x for Navin Fluorine and 27.5x for SRF," the note stated.