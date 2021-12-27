Radico Khaitan (earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company) is among the largest manufacturers of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in India. Radico has the distinction of being among very few domestic players that have, over the years, entered and generated brand equity in the prestige and above liquor segment, said brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.

It remains positive on the multibagger stock, that has rallied over 154% this year (year-to-date), and maintains its Buy recommendation with a target price of ₹1,450 per share and a target period of twelve months.

"The liquor sector is witnessing emergence of newer premium price points due to higher instances of at-home liquor consumption. Fewer avenues for customer discretionary spend resulted in higher spends towards upgradation of liquor brands," the brokerage note stated.

The company is capitalising on the trend by expanding its premium portfolio by adding several new brands in the next two years. Radico’s foray into canteen stores department (super premium category) will lead to a strong brand image in the super-premium whisky category, ICICI Securities highlighted.

It further added that the company has already demonstrated success in the premium category (both whisky and vodka category) via brand extension route (Magic Moments Verve, 8 PM premium black). Radico is also nearing net-debt free status with return ratios reaching 20%+ levels. The company is also a supplier of Indian made Indian liquor and bulk alcohol in India.

Apart from Radico Khaitan, the brokerage house also remains positive on United Spirits shares, which is India’s leading alcoholic beverage company and subsidiary of global leader Diageo plc. ICICI Securities has a Buy rating on the Unite Spirits stock, with a target price of ₹1,050 per share.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

