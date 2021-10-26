Vardhman Special Steel (VSSL) is among India’s leading steel bar producers for automotive applications. It has specialised product offerings that include steel bars & rods & bright bars of various categories of special & alloy steel. The multibagger stock has given over 135% return this year so far whereas it is up more than 270% in a year's period.

From around ₹67 per share in October 2020, the stock currently trades over ₹265 apiece. VSSL’s share price has grown by around 3.9x over the past 12 months. Brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities continues to remain positive on the stock and retains its Buy rating. It has a target price of ₹340 per share (around 30% potential upside) with a time period of around twelve months.

VSSL reported a steady operational performance in Q2FY22. The company's topline came at ₹336 crore, up 36% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis whereas its net profit for the second quarter was at ₹24 crore, up 172% YoY but down 13% on a sequential basis.

In June 2021, VSSL was granted environmental clearance (EC) for expansion of capacity at its existing plant in Ludhiana. With this approval, the path for enhancement of capacity has been cleared which could act as key triggers for future performance, as per ICICI Securities.

Over FY21-23E, the brokerage expects VSSL’s topline to grow at a CAGR of 25% while EBITDA and PAT are expected to register a CAGR of 35% and 64%, respectively, the note stated.

Apart from VSSL, ICICI Securities said that is also likes Tata Metaliks (TML) as by Q4FY23, Tata Metaliks is planning to double the ductile iron (DI) pipe capacity to 4 lakh tonnes. The brokerage house has a Buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹1,300 per share.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.