From around ₹67 per share in October 2020, the stock currently trades over ₹265 apiece. VSSL’s share price has grown by around 3.9x over the past 12 months. Brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities continues to remain positive on the stock and retains its Buy rating. It has a target price of ₹340 per share (around 30% potential upside) with a time period of around twelve months.