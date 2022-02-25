This multibagger stock could rally further as ICICI Securities has 'Buy' tag

Crompton Greaves will also have to launch mandatory open offer to the public shareholders of Butterfly, for acquiring up to 26% stake in Butterfly at a price of ₹1,433.9 per equity share, aggregating up to ₹667 crore. The total acquisition cost (including open offer) would be up to ₹2,077 crore. Further, Crompton will also acquire trademark rights for a consideration of ₹30.4 crore