Multibagger stock: ICICI Securities sees more upside on this IT share

Zensar’s share price has grown by around 2.6 times over the past five years (from around ₹175 in December 2016 to ₹ ₹470 levels in December 2021). The brokerage firm remains positive on the multibagger stock, that is up around 115% this year, and has maintained Buy rating. It values Zensar at ₹565 per share (target price) with a target period of around twelve months.