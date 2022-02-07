“PI Industries’ focus on diversification away from agrochemicals is visible in its efforts to manufacture electronic chemicals along with other fine/specialty chemicals. While we do agree that its pharma acquisition is pending for more than a year, we draw comfort from its CSM business, which continues to provide a stable and robust growth outlook," the brokerage said while maintaining its Buy rating on the multibagger stock with target price ₹3,620 (from ₹3,675 earlier).