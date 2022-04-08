VRL Logistics (VRLL) announced a capex plan of ₹5.6 billion to purchase 1,600 trucks (around 25,000t carrying capacity) spread over the next 12-18 months. This capex is essential to replace its older fleet that moves out due to the vehicle scraping policy and capture the pick-up in demand in the LTL segment, as per brokerage Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on VRL Logistics shares with a target price of ₹665 apiece, implying a potential upside of over 35% from current level. The multibagger stock has rallied over 114% in a year's period, whereas it is up nearly 12% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

“We believe VRL Logistics would be very well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity after this capacity addition. With strong balance sheet, VRL Logistic would comfortably manage the capex funding by availing an additional debt of ₹3-3.5 billion along with internal accruals. We revise our numbers to incorporate the higher capex numbers as well as the expected rise in debt," the note stated.

The proposed capex, which will be funded by debt and internal accruals, reinforces the robust demand outlook, which VRL has been indicating since the last few quarters. Its comfortable balance sheet position and strong free cash flow generation will enable it to meet the capex requirement, the domestic brokerage and research firm highlighted.

The proposed capex would result in a net capacity addition of around 13,000t, which, would allow VRL Logistics to cater to the expected growth in industry volumes and reduce the company's dependence on hired vehicles, believes Motilal Oswal.

The 1,600 vehicles are likely to be having the latest features and technology that would help in reduction of maintenance time, fewer stop overs, and better efficiency resulting in better uptime.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

