Multibagger stock could rally over 35% as Motilal Oswal sees upside

“We believe VRL Logistics would be very well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity after this capacity addition. With strong balance sheet, VRL Logistic would comfortably manage the capex funding by availing an additional debt of ₹3-3.5 billion along with internal accruals. We revise our numbers to incorporate the higher capex numbers as well as the expected rise in debt," the note stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}