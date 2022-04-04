Praj Industries is witnessing strong growth in its key segment Bio Energy in domestic business, the overall demand-supply gap of Ethanol, increased interest in grain-based distilleries and decarbonization impetus is auguring well for Praj along with development in other key verticals such as CPS, ZLD gaining traction, highlighted brokerage Axis Securities.

"Praj is a key beneficiary of multiple tailwinds provided by the bio- economic revolution, giving strong growth & revenue visibility in coming quarters," the note stated.

The multibagger stock has got Buy rating from Axis Securities with a target price of ₹477 per share. Praj Industries shares have rallied over 112% in a year's period, whereas, the stock is up about 16% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

“Praj is witnessing continued good traction in its grain-based distilleries business which is expected to further improve with govt increasing the allocation for excess grain for ethanol conversion. This shall help the prospective customers in 2 key issues, raw material supply assurance and price assurance with increased crude prices both improving the overall project feasibility for the grain-based projects," added Axis Securities.

Though, key risks would be aw material cost pressure in steel, volatile RM weighing on operating profitability in the near term, and Russia-Ukraine crisis to dampen business in Euro region, as per the brokerage.

“With the global commodity prices increasing due to Russia-Ukraine war crude has reached its historical high levels, such high crude prices effectively increase the Ethanol-Crude price difference which makes blending Ethanol in petrol more economical and rational. This shall create a tailwind by increased demand of Ethanol in terms of fixed contracts to distilleries and in turn attract investment in distilleries by other players which forays well for Praj Industries," it added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

