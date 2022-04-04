Top pick: Axis Securities bullish on this multibagger stock

“With the global commodity prices increasing due to Russia-Ukraine war crude has reached its historical high levels, such high crude prices effectively increase the Ethanol-Crude price difference which makes blending Ethanol in petrol more economical and rational. This shall create a tailwind by increased demand of Ethanol in terms of fixed contracts to distilleries and in turn attract investment in distilleries by other players which forays well for Praj Industries," it added.

