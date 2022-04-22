Multibagger sugar stock climbs to new 52-week high despite weak markets

Multibagger stock: Despite weakness in stock market sentiments, Renuka Sugars shares have remained one of the favourite segment for bulls. In last two trade sessions, this multibagger sugar stock has shot up from ₹51.25 to ₹63.20 apiece levels, its new 52-week high and logged around 23 per cent rise in just two trade sessions. Renuka Sugars shares have been giving stellar return to its shareholders in recent session as it has delivered around 70 per cent return to its stock investors in last one month.

