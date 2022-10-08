Multibagger sugar stock gains 830% in 3 years, Board declares capacity expansion

With a market valuation of ₹13,366.92 crore, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is a mid-size company that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.
With a market valuation of ₹13,366.92 crore, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is a mid-size company that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. The Company is a significant producer of sugar globally, a top producer of sugar in India, and a significant refiner of sugar globally. The company's corporate office is located in Mumbai (Maharashtra, India), and its headquarters are in Belgaum (Karnataka, India). Shree Renuka Sugars runs eleven mills with integrated ethanol and electricity co-generation capability across the world (four in Centre-South Brazil and seven in India). The corporation has two sizable sugar refineries with ports in India as well. The company runs two port-based sugar refineries with a capacity of 1.7 MTPA and seven sugar mills in India with a combined crushing capacity of 7.1 MTPA or 35,000 TCD. Bagasse, a byproduct of sugar cane, is used by the company to produce energy for domestic use and export to India's grid. 242 MW is the total cogeneration capacity, while 135 MW is the exportable surplus.
The Board of Directors of the company said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform that the expanded capacity for ethanol production, from 720 KLPD to 1250 KLPD, is expected to go on stream by December 2022."
Shree Renuka Sugars Limited's shares closed at ₹62.60 a piece on Friday, up 2.88 per cent from the previous close of ₹60.85. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 38,412,399 shares, the stock experienced a total volume of 71,279,603 shares on Friday. The stock reached a new high on Friday of ₹64.10, as of (07-October-2022), whereas a 52-week low of ₹24.40, was recorded on (30-November-2021), showing that the stock was spotted trading 156.55% above the low after hitting a fresh high.
The stock price soared from ₹13.20 on November 2, 2005, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return with an all-time high of 374.24% during the last 17 years. The stock price climbed from ₹14.85 on October 13, 2017, to the market price today, representing a multibagger return of 321.55% and an approximate CAGR of 34.66% in the last 5 years. The stock price jumped from ₹6.80 on October 9, 2019, to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 830.37% and an approximate CAGR of 117.81%.
The stock price went up from ₹29.60 on October 11, 2021, to the current market price during the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 111.49% and an approximate CAGR of 113.79%. The stock price has gone up from ₹30.40 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 105.92% so far in 2022. The company reported a promoter shareholding of 62.48%, FIIs holding of 2.66%, DIIs holding of 9.68%, and public shareholding of 25.18% for the quarter that ended June 2022.
