Multibagger sugar stock gains 830% in 3 years, Board declares capacity expansion

With a market valuation of ₹13,366.92 crore, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. is a mid-size company that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. The Company is a significant producer of sugar globally, a top producer of sugar in India, and a significant refiner of sugar globally. The company's corporate office is located in Mumbai (Maharashtra, India), and its headquarters are in Belgaum (Karnataka, India). Shree Renuka Sugars runs eleven mills with integrated ethanol and electricity co-generation capability across the world (four in Centre-South Brazil and seven in India). The corporation has two sizable sugar refineries with ports in India as well. The company runs two port-based sugar refineries with a capacity of 1.7 MTPA and seven sugar mills in India with a combined crushing capacity of 7.1 MTPA or 35,000 TCD. Bagasse, a byproduct of sugar cane, is used by the company to produce energy for domestic use and export to India's grid. 242 MW is the total cogeneration capacity, while 135 MW is the exportable surplus.

