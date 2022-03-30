Multibagger sugar stock surges after interim dividend announcement

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited announced about the interim dividend in exchange communication citing, "We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The meeting commenced at 11.45 a.m. and inter alia the following decisions were taken: 1. Declaration of Interim Dividend of 200 % i.e. Rs. 2/- per share on face value of Rs. 1/- per Equity share for the financial year 2021-22. 2. Record date for Interim Dividend is fixed as Friday, April 8, 2022. The said Interim Dividend for the Financial year 2021-22 will be paid to all those Equity shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners."

