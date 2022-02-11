Multibagger stocks: In this small time of near one and half month, year 2022 has given good number of multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks. If we look at the list of these multibagger stocks, most of them are small-cap stocks and majority of them belong to the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 as well. Sugar stocks are glaring example of it. According to stock market experts, sugar stocks are giving stellar return because of the strong fundamental support they are getting from the rising sugar prices in the last one year and Government of India (GoI) 19 per cent Ethanol blending policy.

Here we list out 5 sugar stocks that have given multibagger return in last one year:

1] Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises: This multibagger stock has surged from ₹41.10 to ₹205 apiece levels in last one year, delivering around 400 per cent return to its shareholders. The stock has delivered 60 per cent return in last 6 months whereas it surged more than 20 per cent in last one month. Market capital of this small-cap sugar stock is ₹107 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹232.70 whereas its 52-week low is ₹32.75 per shares.

2] Shree Renuka Sugars: This stock is one of the multibagger penny stocks in 2021 and it is a potential stock for multibagger penny stocks for 2022 in Indian stock market. In last one year, it has surged from ₹9.65 to ₹38 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 295 per cent in this period. In last 6 months it has given 42 per cent yield while it surged 18 per cent in last one month. Market capital of this sugar stock is ₹8,130 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹47.75 whereas its 52-week low is ₹9.10 per share.

3] Triveni Engineering: This multibagger stock has risen from ₹71.70 to ₹278.05 levels, clocking near 290 per cent rise in this period. This stock has been in uptrend for last one year as it has delivered 60 per cent return in last 6 months whereas in last one month it has yielded 14 per cent to its shareholders. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has risen near 24 per cent. Current market capital of this sugar stock is around ₹6,720 crore, its P/E ratio is 16.80 whereas its dividend yield is 0.76 per cent. Its 52-week high is ₹300.40 while its 52-week low is ₹68.80 on NSE.

4] Dwarikesh Sugar: In last one year, this multibagger sugar stock has surged from ₹27.05 to ₹98.55 apiece levels, logging around 265 per cent rise in this time. This multibagger stock has given around 45 per cent return in last 6 months whereas it has delivered 12 per cent return in last one month to its shareholders. Current market capital of the stock is ₹1860 crore. Its P/E ratio is 12.91 while its dividend yield is 1.27 per cent. Its 52-week high is ₹104 while its 52-week low is ₹26.05 per share.

5] Dalmia Bharat Sugar: In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹140.95 to ₹421 apiece levels, appreciating around 200 per cent in this period. It has risen 2 per cent in last 6 months whereas it has remained sideways for last one month. Current market capital of this sugar stock is ₹3,370 crore, its P/E ratio is 11.68 whereas its dividend yield is 1.07 per cent. Dalmia Bharat Sugar share price history suggests that its 52-week high is ₹516.55 whereas its 52-week low is ₹139 on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.