Multibagger Suzlon Energy stock climbs 5% to attain level last seen in April 2011; what's behind the rally?
Renewable energy stocks on Dalal Street, led by Suzlon Energy, have seen significant gains in recent years. The company's shares hit ₹53 today, a level last seen in 2011, after a strong rebound in 2020 and impressive growth in subsequent years.
Renewable energy stocks in recent years have been gaining considerable momentum on Dalal Street, continually breaking new ground each day, with Suzlon Energy emerging as a standout performer in this sector.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started