Multibagger Suzlon Energy stock hits 5% upper circuit after company secures new wind power project
Suzlon Energy's shares surged by 5% as it announced a significant order win for 402 MW from Juniper Green Energy. The company will install 134 wind turbine generators at a site in Rajasthan, aiming to support India's renewable energy goals.
Shares of Suzlon Energy, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, were locked in the 5% upper circuit limit in today's trading session at ₹46.25 apiece after the company announced a significant order win.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started